Tell us about this cool outfit! I’m wearing one of my favorite blazers. It means a lot to me because when we went to Vietnam a couple years ago, my friends and I got custom clothes made, and this is by far the piece I love most from that trip. Every time I wear it, it brings back fond memories. I’ve been obsessed with statement collars for years, and the jacket is a perfect balance of spirit and elegance. I love these white pointed toe boots, though they do need some love as I’ve worn them so much. I’ve worn heels since high school. Being 4’11”, a little height always helps.

Who has inspired your sense of style? The character Olivia Pope from Scandal. I love unique blazers, statement pieces, and power suits.

You’re obviously a busy person. How do you streamline dressing in the morning? I’ve been doing [clothing rental subscription service] Nuuly for the past year and love it. I also stock my closet with a bunch of neutrals—black, white, tan, beige, gray—so that I can easily mix and match pieces to create a cohesive outfit. When I’m in a rush, I typically grab one of my Nuuly pieces and pair it with one of my capsule wardrobe items.

What about packing? Any tips and tricks? I’m an expert at packing light. I only travel with a carry on. I only pack what I’m actually going to wear each day, not what I aspire to wear. I bring items I can layer easily. I always get a place with a washer for stays longer than four days. I pack pieces that I can mix and match and stick to neutrals. My favorite hack is travel compression bags. By squeezing out air, they easily give me 40 percent more room, but that doesn’t mean I pack more. I still only pack what I need, and I save leftover space for the clothes that I buy abroad to bring home!

Are there any past fashion trends that you want to see make a comeback? I would love to see a resurgence of 1950s fashion. I’m obsessed with the polka dots, the way waistlines were accentuated, the patterns of the dresses, and the hats! So elegant and classy.

Is there a specific outfit you like to wear for meetings? I love a good statement blazer. I can dress it up or down depending on the occasion. Plus it adds a level of professionalism that people don’t see much of anymore in these days of athleisure.

Do you think an outfit always needs accessories? Yes! I have permanent bracelets that I love. Earrings for sure. Not a big ring girl, but I must have earrings in. Gold hoops have been my latest go-to, but simple crystal studs are lovely too. I believe earrings add some sparkle and personality to your face and smile.

Where do you shop? Zara is one of my favorites—don’t hate me! I know it’s fast fashion, but I do keep my Zara pieces for years because they are great staple items. Hitting thrift and vintage stores is one of my favorite activities when traveling. Shopping for vintage clothing away from home lets me find unique pieces that I know nobody else has. Plus, it brings back those fond memories of the trip when I wear them. Clothes are my favorite souvenirs! Some of my most complimented clothes are thrifted.