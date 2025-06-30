Editor’s Note: Meeting Greatness

WHEN I CONSIDERED topics for this month’s opening letter, I originally landed on pizza. Everybody loves pizza, right? I felt like I could not go wrong.

But then I met Barbara Boyd. Legendary Indianapolis broadcast icon Barbara freaking Boyd, who at 96 is as stunning and dazzling as she ever was in her WRTV consumer reporter days—maybe moreso. I was starstruck. This tiny, vivacious, stylish woman had the entire population of the IM headquarters eating from the palm of her hand when she came in to be photographed for our “50 Over 50” feature.

As the editorial team discussed candidates for the compilation, Boyd’s name was among the first tossed in the ring. She was a shoo-in. But then others followed. Patachou founder Martha Hoover was a must, as were Pattern publisher Polina Osherov and all the members of rock band The Last IV, longtime veterans of Indy’s live music scene who recently released their debut album. The final roster, which is our spin on “30 Under 30” and “40 Under 40” lists, includes CEOs, artists, restaurateurs, animal rights advocates, journalists, podcasters, performers, and more who are living their best lives from middle age upward. Their stories uplifted us, and their personalities filled our offices with positive, contagious energy when they gathered for portrait sessions back in May. At the center of it all was a mysterious, distinguished gentleman with a crystal-topped walking cane who introduced himself by the moniker “As Usual.” His is a story we can’t tell, as he was accompanying another guest and preferred to maintain his anonymity.

After you digest the full list of inspiring 50-plus Indy residents, dig into our cover article showcasing local pizza trends such as Indian and halal styles, gluten-free crusts, and wood-fired pies. Our dining writers and pizzaiolos provide ample recommendations to assure that readers won’t go hungry anytime soon.