Taste Test: Best Bloody Marys In Town

Tick Tock Lounge

This eastside neighborhood spot definitely takes a “more is more” approach. Served in a pint glass and loaded up with skewered potato tots, olives, cheese cubes, celery, bacon, and pepperoni, this hefty cocktail is a drink and a meal all in one. 2602 E. 10th St.,

317-634-8625

Hotel Tango Distillery

Why wait until Sunday? Here, the black pepper vodka–based sippers fragrant with aromatic garlic, thyme, and dill are an anytime, any-day vibe. “It’s all about the herbs, spices, and a little personality,” says marketing director Kelsey Strohmeyer. 702 Virginia Ave., 317-653-1806

Milktooth

The brunch and lunch landmark subs amontillado sherry in for the usual vodka, bringing house-made bloody mix and lemon to the party for its own unique spin on the classic. A row of skewered olives is the finishing touch. 534 Virginia Ave.

Aristocrat Pub & Restaurant

Named for a woman who operated a cafeteria in the building back in the day, Bernice’s Bloody Mary builds on a Tito’s Vodka and Zing Zang mix base with celery, sweet gherkin, olive, lime, and lemon accompaniments. For an extra kick, ask for a Cajun-spiced rim. 5212 N. College Ave., 317-283-7388

Cafe Patachou

Indy’s most iconic brunch destination offers a bloody as stylishly minimal as its cool blonde founder, Martha Hoover. It starts with house-made bloody mix, then a generous pour of Humboldt vodka, which is made with organic American sugar cane. Sweet Meyer lemon closes the deal. Multiple locations