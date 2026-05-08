IN THE CIRCLE City, this entire month is mostly dedicated to all things Indianapolis 500–related. Starting with a trackside sampling of cuisine from local restaurants at Rev, Indiana University Health Foundation’s annual gala and tasting party at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, through the premier 500-mile IndyCar race on the 24th—famously dubbed the Greatest Spectacle in Racing—the calendar is filled with festivities reinforcing our love of motorsports here in the Crossroads of America. In this issue, we get to know the reigning 500 champion and NTT IndyCar Series leader Alex Palou, who made himself at home in Zionsville while steering his career from a 28th-place Indy finish in his 2020 rookie season to capturing the Borg-Warner Trophy in 2025. We also take a jog down memory lane to trace the history and evolution of the IU Health 500 Festival Mini-Marathon on the event of its milestone 50th running. And we offer the bookworms in our midst suggestions for a few new summer reads with a quartet of IMS-inspired books for readers of all ages.

While it’s easy to get caught up in all the hoopla surrounding the Speedway, May is also a time to salute soldiers past and celebrate moms and mother figures. Our Body+Soul page encourages the analog practice of letter-writing with an array of tips and accessories to take your hand-scribed notes to the next level. In these days of digital communication, there is nothing like finding a heartfelt letter or greeting card with a personal message waiting in the mailbox.