Pet Project: Cat Topia

INDOOR KITTIES gaze longingly out windows, often at nothing more than blowing leaves. While it’s tempting to let them romp outside, dangers await.

Enter catios, indoor/outdoor enclosures tricked out with perches, scratching posts, and even swings. Your precious puss can feel the sun on her fur and the breeze in her whiskers in safety. They’re a boon to wildlife too. Indiana Audubon advocates for them, noting many endangered birds fall victim to roaming cats.

“As a society, there has been a growing emphasis on pet health, both physically and mentally,” observes Matthew Hildebrandt, Cat Topia marketing director. “In the past, cats were often viewed as secondary to dogs and were largely left to just exist. However, awareness of feline enrichment has grown significantly, leading to recognition by pet owners that indoor cats often lack essential stimulation.”

As awareness of indoor cats’ needs continues to grow, so does the popularity of catios. “We have built catios for clients on balconies, in backyards, and even on small rooftop,” says Hildebrandt. “For example, we had a client who loved gardening and wanted her cats to join her outside. Since the garden was set back deep on the property, we built the catio right in the middle of it. When it was time to garden, our client simply carried her cats out to the catio one by one.”

All the structures are customized, even for felines with disabilities. Catios range from simple window-box styles to elaborate tunnel systems. “Here in Central Indiana, with changeable weather and predators, we use durable cedar or redwood and heavy duty, PVC-coated steel wire that thwarts birds of prey,” adds local Cat Topia builder Antoine Darger.

For their part, the cats are all about their new pads. Darger observes they’re often comically fixated on his progress, “like they want to make sure the job is done right.”