(1) Protein-rich, preservative-free Christmas cookies for dogs? Yip, please. $3–7.50 each. Woof Gang Bakery, 1378 S. Rangeline Rd., Carmel, 317-660-2636

(2) Eugene is all set to sample the goodies in his Official Cookie Tester Bandana. Flip it over for a Thanksgiving pie design. $8. Sullivan Hardware & Garden, multiple locations

(3) Violet feels all the hygge vibes in her cozy Cat Cove. (She especially appreciates the grippy bottom that keeps it from moving.) $30. Petsmart, multiple locations

(4) Eugene prefers a festive, yet comfy, party look. You’ll find him waiting under the mistletoe in his Play On silver-star jammies. $24. Pet Supplies Plus, multiple locations

(5) Tuck a P.L.A.Y. yule log into his stocking. It unrolls, crinkles, and squeaks, a welcome distraction from your new slippers. $15. Paws Stop, 8909 Pendleton Pike, 317-898-4436

(6) Violet is rocking around the … Merry Makings cat scratch post. Little wonder: It comes with a pouch of catnip for sprinkling. $30. Petco, multiple locations