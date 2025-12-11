LOCATED OFF HIGHWAY 421, the private lakefront community of Promontory of Zionsville commands 320 acres of desirable countryside. Here, lots are a minimum of 2 acres each, promoting privacy and tranquility along the tree-lined streets. At the heart of the neighborhood, a gently rippling lake spreads across 35 acres. One mansion boasts the best waterfront vantage point—and it’s currently on the market.

Perched atop the highest point in Boone County, 9825 Windy Hills Drive is a showstopper from all angles. While it boasts an impressive footprint of more than 25,000 square feet of living space, it doesn’t look ostentatious. A great deal of its down-to-earth charm is courtesy of the architectural style. With their gambrel roofs, overhanging eaves, and symmetrical facades, Dutch colonials are timeless. For this home, being clad in a classic combination of red brick with white trim further enhances the effect.

The home sprawls across three levels, with a unique layout that makes it perfectly suited for multigenerational living. The concept is more than just a buzzword, and its popularity continues to grow. According to data from the National Association of Realtors, 17 percent of homes purchased in 2024 were for a multigenerational household, an all-time high since the association began tracking. Housing market experts point to both economic necessity and evolving family dynamics as driving forces behind the burgeoning trend.

It’s not hard to envision a family compound on a property that boasts three separate, sizable kitchens, two home theaters, a bowling alley, six bedrooms, and 12-and-a-half bathrooms. The Gary Nance–designed floor plan can juggle big families, large parties, holiday hosting, and everything life squeezes in between. The main kitchen features two islands—each with its own sink—and extensive cabinetry saturated in a steely, blue-gray hue.

While the overall aesthetic of the interior leans modern, touches of rustic warmth appear throughout. Just off the main kitchen, the great room’s ceiling is clad in tongue and groove boards, with support provided by timber frame trusses. Their dark-stained beams pop against the lighter, natural wood tones of the paneling. Elsewhere in the home, tongue and groove reappears on the ceiling to lend textural interest.