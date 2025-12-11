It’s not hard to envision a family compound on a property that boasts three separate, sizable kitchens, two home theaters, a bowling alley, six bedrooms, and 12-and-a-half bathrooms. The Gary Nance–designed floor plan can juggle big families, large parties, holiday hosting, and everything life squeezes in between. The main kitchen features two islands—each with its own sink—and extensive cabinetry saturated in a steely, blue-gray hue.
While the overall aesthetic of the interior leans modern, touches of rustic warmth appear throughout. Just off the main kitchen, the great room’s ceiling is clad in tongue and groove boards, with support provided by timber frame trusses. Their dark-stained beams pop against the lighter, natural wood tones of the paneling. Elsewhere in the home, tongue and groove reappears on the ceiling to lend textural interest.
Moving from room to room, the home’s natural light is phenomenal. The generous expanse of well-appointed windows give a sense of being enveloped in the bucolic surroundings. Views can be enjoyed with morning coffee, overlooking the water, or winding down with a nightcap. For those who would rather feel the fresh air on their face, balconies, porches, and decks appear at every turn. Each outdoor space has purpose, from cozy, private balconies off the primary suites to the wide, welcoming front porch (all you need is a rocking chair and a glass of sweet tea). A paved path leads down to the water’s edge, where there is a deck with docking capabilities.
Whether starting the day with an invigorating kayak session or fishing with the grandkids on a lazy Saturday afternoon, this property allows you to run the gamut of outdoor recreation. Plus, without even leaving the confines of the neighborhood, you can take advantage of the “meeting house,” which offers workout facilities, pickleball and tennis courts, and more. It’s the cherry on top of this sumptuous sundae.