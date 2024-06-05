Horse races, distillery tours, and unrivaled outdoor experiences—choose Kentucky as your next destination.

Kentucky is the Horse Capital of the World—home to unmatched equine culture and experiences. Picture-perfect horse farms, fascinating equine museums, and legendary racetracks offer perfect opportunities for you to experience it firsthand. Come discover Kentucky Horse Country, where you can explore rolling farms and working barns nestled in pastoral settings; take in the stunning shorelines, mountain trails, and bluegrass scenery on horseback; pet a thoroughbred or former champion; tour iconic equine attractions, like Kentucky Horse Park or the Kentucky Derby Museum; and spend an exciting day at the races. This is, after all, the home of Keeneland, the famed Kentucky Derby, and other iconic tracks.

Bourbon is much more than a drink here; it’s also a way of life celebrated in a state that makes 95 percent of the world’s supply. Sip centuries of tradition in the birthplace of bourbon and tour distilleries to learn how Kentucky’s signature spirit is made. Soak up its unrivaled spirited culture with a tour and tasting at world-famous distilleries, where you can stroll landscaped grounds, see master distillers at work, hear fascinating stories, and breathe in the “angel’s share.” You can even take a cocktail class to mix your own concoctions with the help of a spirit specialist.

Outdoor adventures await in every corner of the Bluegrass State. Explore an outdoor wonderland where you can marvel at the world’s longest cave, climb the rugged Red River Gorge, hike to hidden waterfalls, bike through tranquil nature scapes, take in breathtaking vistas, and play—or even stay—on some of the South’s largest lakes. You’ll find plenty of places for adventure, relaxation, or escape in every part of the state.

Then, immerse yourself in the diverse culture and charm of cities and towns across Kentucky. From performing arts and theater to live music at iconic Kentucky venues, get tickets to the biggest shows. Browse impressive collections and exhibits at a variety of museums and galleries. Make a craft or watch artists at work at a local workshop.

We’ve got all that and more in the Bluegrass. Come see for yourself!