THE CENTER FOR YOUNG CHILDREN (CYC) is located on IU’s downtown campus and has served the community since 1979. CYC offers both childcare and preschool options under one roof for children ages infant through 5. Unlike many programs, CYC doesn’t operate on a single annual signup cycle. Instead, families can enroll whenever their needs change, whether that’s right now or in the spring. The center is also open to the broader Indianapolis community, not just IU faculty and staff, making it an accessible option for families across the city who are looking for quality, consistent care.

The year-round program offers play-based, hands-on STEM exploration, and multi-age classrooms where younger and older children learn from each other. Teachers are experts in their field and most hold degrees in early childhood education. Teachers take the time to get to know each child’s interests and build strong relationships with children and their families. When possible, families who have previously had a child with a particular teacher are given priority for placement with that teacher for a sibling, helping continue established relationships and provide continuity of care.

Having different ages together creates natural opportunities for younger children to learn by watching older children, while older children develop confidence and leadership by helping younger classmates. “Our approach is intentionally play-based,” says Lauren Julian, director of customer experience. “In a classroom, you might see children building with blocks, creating art, engaging in imaginative play, exploring science or sensory materials, reading, or working together to solve a problem.” Throughout the years at CYC, children often remain with the same teacher, which helps create continuity and stronger relationships that further develop a child’s growth.

For families looking for high-quality, year-round childcare and preschool in the region, here’s what makes CYC the right choice and how to enroll:

Schedule: Programs are full-time and year-round. Families can choose their child’s actual attendance schedule, but tuition is based on full-time enrollment.

Programs are full-time and year-round. Families can choose their child’s actual attendance schedule, but tuition is based on full-time enrollment. Tuition: CYC accepts CCDF and On My Way Pre-K vouchers.

CYC accepts CCDF and On My Way Pre-K vouchers. Ages Served: 6 weeks through age 5. Programs include infant/toddler, Wee-School (age 2), multi-age (ages 3–5), and STEM (ages 4–5).

6 weeks through age 5. Programs include infant/toddler, Wee-School (age 2), multi-age (ages 3–5), and STEM (ages 4–5). Enrollment: Currently, there is a waitlist for infant care, while toddler spaces are available for immediate enrollment. To start, families submit an application and, depending on availability, may be offered a space or placed on the waitlist. Before starting, families have a ‘Play Date’ where the child can visit the classroom and meet teachers and classmates

Visit the website to learn more

The IU Indianapolis Center for Young Children (CYC) has enrollment opportunities available for fall and spring. Visit the Center for Young Children website to learn more.