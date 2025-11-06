Women’s Health 2025: Sleeping And Menopause

Many menopausal women find it difficult to get a good night’s sleep. Why is this, and what can they do?

Two notable sleep issues in middle age for women are insomnia and obstructive sleep apnea. In both cases, changes in hormones are the primary culprit. Declining estradiol, estrogen, and progesterone levels play a role. Non-biological factors that many women experience during this time can also contribute to poor sleep, such as caregiving responsibilities, financial worries, and other psychosocial factors.

But it’s possible to reverse this trend. Start with general steps to improve your sleep hygiene, such as going to bed and waking up at consistent times, avoiding electronics within an hour of bedtime, getting natural light exposure during the day, and avoiding alcohol and caffeine in the evenings. If you’re still feeling tired throughout the day even when you get enough sleep, your partner witnesses you snoring or waking up gasping or choking, or you’re simply waking up frequently without a clear reason, then it may be time to speak with your physician.

Depending on the disorder, the treatment approach will differ. For instance, the first-line defense against insomnia is cognitive behavioral therapy. This involves sessions with a behavioral sleep medicine specialist who will essentially teach you how to sleep properly. In the case of obstructive sleep apnea, a CPAP machine is still the gold standard. All middle-aged women should know that poor sleep does not have to be their new norm. There are absolutely things that can be done to help.