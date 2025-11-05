Women’s Health: Managing Perimenopause

What are the unexpected effects of perimenopause, and what advice do you have for managing them?

Usually starting in the mid-40s, perimenopause can feel like a hormonal roller coaster. As the ovaries begin producing estrogen and progesterone less consistently, menstrual cycles become irregular. Hot flashes and night sweats are common, along with mood swings, anxiety, or difficulty sleeping. Some women also experience trouble concentrating or increased fatigue. Changes in metabolism can lead to weight gain. Vaginal dryness or changes in libido can also be part of the transition. Of course, these changes are disruptive, but try to see perimenopause as a transformation rather than a breakdown. A diet prioritizing calcium, protein, and whole foods can protect bone and muscle health while stabilizing mood and supporting sleep. Meditation, yoga, and staying connected with friends can help reduce anxiety. Regular strength training and aerobic exercise helps reduce muscle loss and hot flashes while improving bone density, along with your mood. The more you understand what’s happening in your body, the more empowered you are to advocate for your needs.