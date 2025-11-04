Women’s Health: Thyroid Dysfunctions

Women are much more likely than men to have thyroid dysfunction, especially as they approach their 50s. What are the types and symptoms of this condition? Is it difficult to detect in midlife women?

There are two main categories of thyroid dysfunction: hypothyroidism, or underactive thyroid, and hyperthyroidism, or overactive thyroid. The former most commonly presents itself as an autoimmune condition known as Hashimoto’s thyroiditis. Generally, women will experience fatigue, lethargy, weight gain, hair or skin changes, and sometimes an enlargement of the thyroid. In the case of hyperthyroidism, although it’s also caused by an autoimmune condition, the symptoms are different. Those women may feel hot all the time, have rapid changes in energy, and have an increased metabolism.

Unfortunately, many of those symptoms are similar to what women commonly experience during menopause, so they can easily be dismissed as normal. However, thyroid dysfunction symptoms will present more dramatically. For example, sudden bursts or drops in energy over a short period of time, thinning hair, or feeling hot or cold more often than with hot flashes can be signals that something is wrong. Thankfully, testing for thyroid dysfunction is extremely simple. One blood test can confirm or rule out the condition and is by far the most objective, accurate, and sensitive detection method. Women should talk to their primary care doctor if they would like to learn more.