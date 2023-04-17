Helm Coffee Brews a Progressive-minded Cup

HOUSED IN A a long-abandoned garage on bustling Shelby Street, Helm Coffee is the dreamchild of 2016 Olympic rugby team captain Jillion Potter and her wife, Carol Fabrizio, who formerly worked for USA Gymnastics. They opened last September, warming the Garfield Park structure’s cinderblock and cement with colorful murals and open-air tables. Helm’s specialty is single-origin beans and custom blends finished on a roaster just steps from the brewing counter.

A well-edited menu lets that coffee shine in pour-overs, drip cups, and a knockout maple brown sugar cold brew, while lattes and chais enriched with housemade nondairy milks broaden the choices. A portion of merch proceeds benefit Indiana Youth Group and the ACLU, and the limited hours (8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday through Sunday) leave the space available for events, which have included yoga, art pop-ups, and fundraisers for reproductive healthcare. 2324 Shelby St., helmcoffeeroasters.com