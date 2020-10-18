The Best Camping Spots Somewhere Between Glamping And Roughing It

Train Cabooses

Wildlife Prairie Park

$115 to $120 per night

Located outside Peoria, Illinois, this 1,800-acre zoological park hosts some 60 species, including wolves, black bears, and bison. You can ogle the critters at your leisure by staying in one of several bright-red train cabooses parked at the edge of the (fenced) bison and elk range. Each sleeps four to five, and includes a full bathroom and kitchenette. wildlifeprairiepark.org

Hobbit Houses

Rocky Comfort Cabins

$189 per night

This Makanda, Illinois, resort offers two “Hobbit houses” built into the sides of hills, with round front doors, grass-covered roofs, and Middle Earth–themed decor. The resort sits in the middle of Illinois’s wine country, and there’s a winery within walking distance. The houses are huge with Tolkien fans, so make your reservations months in advance. rockycomfortcabins.com

Vintage Trailers

Camp LeConte

$150 per night

The most interesting accomodations in this Gatlinburg, Tennessee, establishment are a pair of ’60s-vintage campers. They even have names: The aquamarine one is Tiffany’s, and the red one is The Ruby Slipper. Are they somewhat cramped? Yes. Will they look awesome as Instagram posts? Also yes. campleconte.com

Conestoga Wagons

Smokey Hollow Campground

$40 to $110 per night

Located near Madison, Wisconsin, this massive campground hosts several Conestoga wagons—the same type American settlers used to cross the Great Plains. They sleep five, and feature everything from AC to a kitchenette. Enjoy the adventure of pioneer life, without the dysentery. smokeyhollowcampground.com

Grain Silos

Patoka Lake Winery

$229 per night

The winery, which serves up its vintages within

a stone’s throw of Southern Indiana’s Patoka Lake, also offers two gigantic grain silos for overnight stays. The two-story structures include a Jacuzzi, fireplace, and king-size bed. Be advised that these are over-21 accommodations. patokalakewinery.com