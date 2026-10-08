Things To Do In Indianapolis October 8–15

Coco: In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Gainbridge Fieldhouse presents this free community screening of Disney’s heartwarming tale about a young musician connecting with his ancestors. October 8

The Da Vinci Code Artist Conversation: Sit down with Indiana Repertory Theatre staff to learn more about the artistic process, production, development, and other behind-the-scenes magic that goes into bringing the play based on Dan Brown’s famous thriller to the stage. October 8 and 15

Heartland Film Festival: In its 35th year, this 11-day showcase of independent films includes screenings, tributes, and sneak peeks at multiple venues around Indianapolis, as well as industry networking events, filmmaker Q&A sessions, panel discussions and workshops, red carpet events, and awards presentations. October 8–18

Cats: Join the Jellicle Cats as they gather for the midnight Jellicle Ball in this classic Andrew Lloyd Webber musical featuring glorious costumes and dance numbers at Beef & Boards Dinner Theater. October 8–November 22

Koe Wetzel: The bad boy and country heartthrob, who reportedly refers to his own sound as “hillbilly punk rock,” stops at Fishers Event Center on his Night Champion World Tour. October 9

Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown: The Beatles or The Rolling Stones? Experience the playful faceoff during this unique tribute show at the Paramount Theatre in Anderson. October 9

Murder at Millfields: A weekend getaway at the luxury 1875 hotel Millfields goes horribly awry when a guest is found dead. Can guests help solve the murder in this interactive performance at Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site? October 9–25

Taylor Bickett: Indiana’s own indiepop storyteller at heart shares her intimate lyrics and outstanding vocal range at Turntable. October 9

Feverdream Halloween: Downtown Noblesville comes alive with music, art, resources giveaways, costume contests, live wrestling, interactive photo experiences, dance parties, and more in the spirit of the season of mischief and mayhem. October 10

Indy Eleven Fan Appreciation Night: The team treats its fans to giveaways, discounts, autograph sessions, and exclusive gear as it faces the Tampa Bay Rowdies at Michael A. Carroll Stadium. October 10

American Piano Awards Premiere Series: Brahm Sosner: New York City–based pianist Brahm Sosner takes center stage at The Jazz Kitchen as part of the 2027 American Piano Awards competition. October 10

Big Gay Halloween: Indy Gay Market hosts its spooky annual Halloween event at The AMP at 16 Tech, with 120 local vendors and prizes for the visitors with the best costumes. October 10–11

The Reset: An Art & Soul Featured Artist Showcase: Playwright and musician Dr. Austin Dean Ashford, singer-songwriter and photographer D’yshe Mansfield, spoken work performer Auboni Essence, and keyboardist Kenn.wav come together to showcase their works in celebration of the 2026 Art & Soul program, at the Madam Walker Legacy Center. October 11

Sofia Rei: Latin jazz, folk, and electronic artist Sofia Rei shares the stage at CAMi with Balinese musician Gamelan Mojomanis and Booze Hounds Bluegrass, with Garnacha Spot food truck supplying eats and a Latino Artisan Market. October 11

Akira Re-Issue: The IMAX Experience: “Tetsuo!” “Kaneda!” Fans of the legendary cyberpunk anime will love seeing the movie’s mounds of blobby flesh given the IMAX treatment at the Indiana State Museum. October 11

Indigenous People’s Day Community Celebration: The Eiteljorg Museum opens its doors for this free day of live music, art activities, panel discussions, and tours honoring Indigenous history and culture. October 12

Ballet Hispánico New York: The nation’s leading Latino American dance company for over five decades graces Clowes Memorial Hall with an unforgettable performance. October 12

The War & Treaty: The Grammy-nominated husband-and-wife musical team encompassing soul, country, and other influences brings its Country Baptism Tour to the Payne & Mencias Palladium. October 13

World Food Championships: Lovers of food and food competitions will love watching world-class contestants throw down during this multiday cooking fest at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, where visitors can get up-close and personal with chefs cooking everything from BBQ to desserts, as well as enjoy samples, live music, games, prizes, and more. October 15–17