Unspoken Rules: Hendricks Live!

A manner-festo for the new theater, event venue, and gallery in Plainfield.
Photo courtesy Hendricks Live!

  • Ask customerservice@hendrickslive.org if you can meet the artist before or after your show.
  • Know that the venue is cashless.
  • Park free at 125 N. Center St.
  • Eat dinner at The Prewitt across the street, but sit down by 5:30. Everyone has the same idea.
  • Check your coat next to the concession area.
  • Find the selfie station on the far west side as you enter.
  • Scan the QR code on each local painting in the lobby for a video.
  • Use the in-seat cup holders: Cocktails are sold.
  • Consider donating—it’s a nonprofit. Donors get dibs on tickets and are allowed refunds and exchanges.

Peruse the spring 2025 lineup at hendrickslive.org.

