Unspoken Rules: Hendricks Live!

- Ask customerservice@hendrickslive.org if you can meet the artist before or after your show.
- Know that the venue is cashless.
- Park free at 125 N. Center St.
- Eat dinner at The Prewitt across the street, but sit down by 5:30. Everyone has the same idea.
- Check your coat next to the concession area.
- Find the selfie station on the far west side as you enter.
- Scan the QR code on each local painting in the lobby for a video.
- Use the in-seat cup holders: Cocktails are sold.
- Consider donating—it’s a nonprofit. Donors get dibs on tickets and are allowed refunds and exchanges.
Peruse the spring 2025 lineup at hendrickslive.org.