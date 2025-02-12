Ask Me Anything: Le Monte Booker, Newfields’ President and CEO

Photo by Tony Valainis

Was leaving Chicago a big adjustment?

Chicago obviously has a bigger cultural arts scene, but here you have a growing arts scene, which the community is really invested in. That was surprising and very good to see.

What sorts of programs would you like to develop?

We recently did a sneaker giveaway to 2,000 local kids as part of our Future Now: Virtual Sneakers to Cutting-Edge Kicks exhibition. It includes shoes from 3D-printed models to ones made from mushroom leather and reclaimed ocean plastic. Schoolkids came in and were a part of it. We want to do more of that, bringing the community in to engage with us.

Did you find it odd that Newfields has such a mix of offerings?

That’s what makes this place special. With the treasures of the Indianapolis Museum of Art, the Miller House [in Columbus, Indiana], the Virginia B. Fairbanks Art & Nature Park, and the Lilly House and Gardens, we can deliver experiences to the public that other institutions can’t.

The last two CEOs left under controversial circumstances. Did that give you pause?

I did a great deal of research and was satisfied that Newfields is an excellent institution that was handling this challenge and responding to the community in a responsible manner.

What’s your favorite piece in the museum’s collection?

I’m not ready to name it since I’ve only been here since late October. But I do think LOVE by Robert Indiana, an outdoor sculpture before being restored and moved inside, is amazing.

What’s the way forward for a museum in a world of virtual everything?

That question is being asked by many institutions. We are engaging in areas that show incredible innovation, such as The Lume and the Future Now exhibition. We are looking to embrace a wider audience, though we do truly have great respect for the timeless masterpieces that are here.

For the last few years, Newfields has worked to develop that wider audience by increasing staff diversity and conducting DEIA (diversity, equity, inclusion, access) training.

I had a meet and greet with our members, some of whom have been with us for 25 years or longer. I was amazed by the incredible diversity in age, race, gender, and sexual orientation. We will stay true to our values. And our values embrace DEIA because we believe it’s good for the entirety of our community.

What’s your mission, and how will you achieve it?

It’s to grow Newfields, not only operationally with more people choosing to visit but in the ways we impact children, future artists, and all those involved in art, including other cultural institutions. I think what will be key is recognizing the changing profile of our visitors. We will listen attentively to them to make sure we understand what they’re looking for. We’re already doing this in the types of new art that we’re selecting and our commitment to acquire art from underrepresented groups. Such steps will help ensure that interest in Newfields will only grow as demographics change.