Swoon: Safe Passage

Photo by Tony Valainis

AFTER CHEFS Erin Kem and Logan McMahan took over Nicole-Taylor’s Pasta + Market + Backroom Eatery in 2023, they slowly started to transform the venerable spot. Its biggest change will manifest this month following a renovation, when it reopens as Corridor, a lunchtime restaurant with influences from the Mediterranean, North African, and Arab worlds. (Its market and chef’s table dinners remain.) An example of the new menu is the Kabocha Wedge, a hunk of kabocha squash loaded with crispy kataifi pastry, puffed wild rice, and pomegranate, then dressed with zhoug (a Yemeni hot sauce) and garlicky toum. 1134 E. 54th St., 317-257-7374, corridorindy.com