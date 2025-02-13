Artifact: Bing Crosby’s Hat and Pipe

Photo by Tony Valainis

AT THE TIME of his passing in 1977, Bing Crosby was the biggest selling recording star of all time. His relaxed, conversational style influenced legions of artists after him. The crooner, most famous for “White Christmas,” was also a radio show host, an Oscar-winning actor, and a beloved supporter of U.S. troops in World War II. Aside from his soothing baritone, hats were his trademark. Crosby—whose given name was Harry—donned them to avoid having to wear a toupee. This wool felt fedora, along with the pipe, was gifted to Michael Feinstein (a performer, preservationist, and founder of The Great American Songbook Foundation in Carmel) by Crosby’s family at least 15 years ago. Crosby was also rarely seen without a slender, long-stemmed pipe clenched between his teeth or in his hand. It’s said that he picked up pipe smoking to placate his mother, who hated the smell of his cigarettes.

Vintage:Pre-1977 Resides at The Great American Songbook Foundation Archives in Carmel