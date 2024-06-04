June Best Bets

(1) Indy Pride Festival June 8

Come together to celebrate our diverse community. New this year at Military Park are MellowChella, a sober space and sensory lounge, and DJ-stage cabanas.

(2) Juneteenth Foodways Festival June 14

This culinary event at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site shines a spotlight on the influence of Black traditions on American culture and the story of White House chef Dolly Johnson.

(3) U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials June 15–23

While Indy has hosted this Olympics qualifying meet in years past, this is the first time the event will be staged on a football field, with Lucas Oil Stadium hosting fans over nine days.

(4) “Here We Are” Jimmy Buffett Party June 22

The Indianapolis Parrot Head Club and members of the Coral Reefer Band take over Camp Sertoma for tailgating and tiki bar fun. Don’t forget your aloha shirt and beach ball.

(5) Symphony on the Prairie June 28

The popular Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra series kicks off the 2024 season at the Conner Prairie Amphitheatre in Fishers.