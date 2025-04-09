Back Story: Prince Hall Masonic Temple

SITTING ON THE CORNER of Central Avenue and 22nd Street, what is today Prince Hall Masonic Temple was originally built in 1916 as Oriental Lodge No. 500, headquarters to a gathering of powerful Indianapolis Masons. The four-story brick building’s exterior is in the exotic revival style: Intricate, geometric brick patterns, terra cotta friezes, and keyhole windows emulate Islamic architecture. Membership of the lodge dwindled after World War II and following desegregation in the 1970s. That same decade, lower-level windows were infilled due to rising crime in the area, which led to the building being sold in 1983, when it became the home of the Grand Lodge of the Prince Hall Masonic Temple Association. That entity belonged to the historically African American group of Prince Hall Freemasons, the oldest and largest African American fraternity in the U.S. In the years since, the building has been used for fellowship, meetings, and ceremonies.

While pop culture loves shrouding Masons in mystery, the temple doesn’t contain trap doors or secret tunnels. Original features have been beautifully preserved, a testament to the rich history within its walls. “The most interesting thing about the building is the two-story Lodge Room. When you find your way up and discover the space, it’s unexpected. It’s in really good condition,” reports Mark Dollase, vice president of Preservation Services at Indiana Landmarks. Other notable areas include a social lounge, a dining room, a commercial kitchen, a custodian’s apartment, and a pipe organ room.