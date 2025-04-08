Swoon: Bourbon and Branch

Bourbon and Branch

West Fork Whiskey Co. branches out this month with Rise & Revel, a coffee shop and craft cocktail bar on the ground floor of glossy new Fountain Square apartment building Union Square. During the day, expect java and pastries—both new offerings for the distillery. At night, expect high-end mixed drinks like The Afterglow, a refreshing combination of grapefruit and bourbon. It was concocted with people who shy away from unadulterated liquor in mind, says co-founder David McIntyre. “The best way to introduce people to a new spirit is via a cocktail. Over time, they grow to appreciate it, and the next thing you know, they’re drinking a whiskey on the rocks.” 1233 Shelby St.