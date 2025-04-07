Wanted: Marble Table

THIS BRIGHT white marble table is a popular pick at Shine Design Home. That’s hardly a surprise: The modern aesthetic and sleek, tapered shape make it a stunning piece. At 40 inches across, it can elevate an entryway or, paired with banquette seating, leave an impact in a breakfast nook. “Our clients are drawn to this table because it definitely makes a statement yet also feels timeless because it’s marble,” says Shine Design owner Sunshine Brooks. “They’re catching on to the fact that natural materials always have more staying power in design.” $4,273. Shine Design Home, 7216 N. Keystone Ave., 317-974-9029