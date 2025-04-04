Photo Gallery: Minnesota Defeats Belmont In Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament

THE UNIVERSITY of Minnesota Golden Gophers came away with the Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament championship against Nashville’s Belmont University Bruins by way of a 75-63 final at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Wednesday. While shooting nearly 50 percent from the field along with 39 percent from 3, the Gophers held off a fourth-quarter rally by the opposition to secure the win. Minnesota led by 26 points from WBIT MVP Tori McKinney and 17 points from Amaya Battle.