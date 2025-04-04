THE UNIVERSITY of Minnesota Golden Gophers came away with the Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament championship against Nashville’s Belmont University Bruins by way of a 75-63 final at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Wednesday. While shooting nearly 50 percent from the field along with 39 percent from 3, the Gophers held off a fourth-quarter rally by the opposition to secure the win. Minnesota led by 26 points from WBIT MVP Tori McKinney and 17 points from Amaya Battle.
Photo Gallery: Minnesota Defeats Belmont In Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament
