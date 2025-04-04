Photo Gallery: Minnesota Defeats Belmont In Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament

Butler University’s Hinkle Fieldhouse played host to the WBIT championship for the second year in a row as Minnesota took a 75-63 victory over Belmont.
Amaya Battle cuts down the net.
Amaya Battle cuts down the net following Minnesota's championship win. Photo by Clay Maxfield

THE UNIVERSITY of Minnesota Golden Gophers came away with the Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament championship against Nashville’s Belmont University Bruins by way of a 75-63 final at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Wednesday. While shooting nearly 50 percent from the field along with 39 percent from 3, the Gophers held off a fourth-quarter rally by the opposition to secure the win. Minnesota led by 26 points from WBIT MVP Tori McKinney and 17 points from Amaya Battle.

