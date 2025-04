THE INDIANA PACERS (48-31) used a second-half flurry of offense to hold off the Washington Wizards (17-62) on Tuesday night with a final score of 104 to 98. The Pacers were led by 24 points and 10 rebounds from Pascal Siakam, followed by 22 points from Tyrese Haliburton. They now head into the last three games of the regular season before the start of the NBA playoffs.