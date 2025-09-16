Speed Read: Pawpaw Season

It’s known locally as the Indiana Banana, but it isn’t confined to the Hoosier state.

No one’s taken a boots-on-the-ground look, but experts believe the pawpaw tree likely resides in all of Indiana’s 92 counties. However, it’s also found all over the eastern U.S., from Michigan (where they claim it as the Michigan Banana) down to Texas and Florida. It has this expansive range in part thanks to Native Americans, who increased its footprint by cultivating it in numerous areas.

Now is the best time to track the fruit down.

You might get lucky and find the first fruits in late August or stragglers at the turn of October, but September is when the crop really comes in. The pawpaw tree gets to about 20 feet high, and its oblong leaves can seem too big for it, turning a brilliant yellow in the fall. Pawpaw fruits (which are technically berries) start out greenish-yellow, then turn deep brown.

It’s obvious when one is ready to eat.

It should give a bit when you gently squeeze it, like an avocado. But in all likelihood, you needn’t bother, because when the fruit reaches peak ripeness, it drops off on its own. One tried-and-true harvesting method is to put down a tarp and gently shake the tree. The fruit that falls will be good to go.

It tastes like … well, it depends.

The fruit’s flavor can be quite strong. It got its nickname because most eaters say its custardy flesh has distinct notes of banana, though some taste other tropical flavors like orange or papaya. “We have some varieties that have a banana or mango flavor, but others have a pineapple flavor, or even marshmallow,” says Cathy Lammer, who owns Hamilton County’s Woolly Yak Ranch & Winery—which contains a large orchard of pawpaw trees—with her husband, Chris. The taste profile can differ with the size of the fruit. The biggest weigh about a pound.

Eating it is straightforward.

Cut a pawpaw in half lengthwise and use a spoon or melon baller to remove the seeds. Then scoop out the flesh. The seeds are mildly toxic, but this isn’t an issue because they’re so big there’s no way you can accidentally swallow one. Pawpaws are rich. You’ll likely only be able to eat one, if that.

The fruit tends to be naturally organic.

Pawpaw trees aren’t attractive to deer or other herbivores—thank the pungent-smelling, bitter leaves—and most insects leave them alone too. So folks who cultivate them don’t need to hose them down with pesticides.

It doesn’t need bees to pollinate.

The tree’s flowers, which appear in early spring, are designed to attract flies and beetles, not honeybees.

But a tree does need a partner.

The trees aren’t self-pollinating, so in order to get fruit, you need to plant a second tree nearby so the flies and beetles, or the wind, can cross-pollinate them.

Hunting your own pawpaws is doable.

The pawpaw tree is an understory plant, meaning it typically grows in the shade of bigger trees, often along trails. The huge leaves are a dead giveaway. It’s legal to harvest the clusters of fruit on most state properties. “Fruits and nuts can be gathered at state parks, state park–managed lakes, fish and wildlife areas, and state forests, so long as all property rules specific to those sites are followed,” says Marty Benson, managing editor of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources’ Outdoor Indiana magazine. “But not on nature preserves that are not contained within one of these properties.”

But not necessary.

Woolly Yak sells more than two dozen varieties with names such as Jerry’s Big Girl, Pennsylvania Golden, and Triple Treat, as well as pawpaw-infused wine. Upland Brewing Co. serves a barrel-aged sour ale infused with fresh pawpaw fruit. Milktooth has been known to have pawpaw-inclusive dishes on the menu in season, too.

One place you’ll never find it is at big grocery chains.

It’s impossible to get it to market fast enough. A newly picked pawpaw usually turns to mush in three to five days. Besides that, corporate buyers assume shoppers won’t pay for fruit shot through with seeds the size of fish oil capsules. Georgetown Natural Food Market and Good Earth do carry pawpaws when they’re able to get them. You can also try local farmers markets in September.

Researchers are trying to change that.

To become more than a niche crop, pawpaw fruit needs a longer shelf life and smaller seeds. And it would help if the plants weren’t finicky. For instance, while adult trees like sun, saplings need shade, so trees must be protected from full sun for their first several years. Kentucky State University runs the world’s only full-time pawpaw research program, and a crowdsourced effort called Project Pawpaw is working to develop less fussy trees and more marketable fruit. However, it’s still very much a work in progress.

Regardless, you can enjoy pawpaws year-round.

Just freeze the mashed pulp in a zip-top plastic bag. Or order frozen pawpaw pulp (try Tree Born Products or Integration Acres). It should keep for about a year.

The pulp is easy to use in recipes.

Hankering for a smoothie? Dump some pawpaw pulp in your blender in place of your usual strawberries or bananas. Also, think pie, muffins, and bread. Purdue Extension notes that pawpaw pulp can be substituted one-for-one in any recipe calling for bananas, applesauce, or pumpkin.

Pawpaws have a weekend in their honor.

You can join the fun, which includes pawpaw fare, themed crafts, and more, September 6–7 at the 2025 Indiana Pawpaw Festival at Merom Bluff Park in Sullivan County.