Best Restaurants 2025: Eating Out With Kids

SHIN DIG

This Cunningham Restaurant Group pizza and wings spot serves Willy Wonka–level decor, and a selection of games keeps kids busy. But the menu is on point for adult tastes.

1351 Roosevelt Ave., 317-907-6100

FIRE BY THE MONON

A restaurant that shines during the summer months, Fire by the Monon is the perfect spot to let the kids run and play outside while the adults quaff a craft brew.

6523 Ferguson St., 317-252-5920

Natural State Provisions

With a dog park just steps from the side door, Natural State is a great spot to drink and dine while your canine (or human) children frolic.

414 Dorman St., 317-492-9887

Juniper on Main

High chairs and booster seats are in abundance at this Southern coastal charmer, which boasts a kids menu well beyond the standard grilled cheese.

110 E. Main St., Carmel, 317-591-9254



Love Handle

Vintage 16-bit arcade games obsess the young ones at this Mass Ave breakfast, brunch, and lunch spot, while the wall of scary clown art serves as excellent exposure therapy.

877 Massachusetts Ave., 317-384-1102