New In Town: Party Down

Indianapolis-based Cunningham Restaurant Group is known for its broad range of businesses, from upscale, fine dining spots like Vida and Commission Row to approachable venues like Bru Burger and Mesh. Its newest option, Shin Dig, is a fresh idea from the often-straitlaced company, a relaxed pizza-and-wings type joint with an emphasis on whimsy and joy. Expect playful decor such as gnome-held tables, silly cocktails including a tropical take on a Long Island, and an outright encouragement to stick around and play board games, engage in pingpong, or just gather around its firepit. It’s a place where food and fun get equal and thoughtful attention. 1351 Roosevelt Ave., 317-907-6100