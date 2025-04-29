May 2025 Best Bets

(1) West Side Story: May 9–11

Meet a girl named Maria as the Indianapolis Opera closes out its 50th-anniversary season with this classic production with music and lyrics by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim at the Bicentennial Pavilion at the Indianapolis Zoo. ​indyopera.org

(2) Ultimate Frisbee Home Opener: May 10

Be there when the Indianapolis AlleyCats fire up Kuntz Stadium as they start their season. Played seven-on-seven, ultimate frisbee has the athleticism of soccer. It’s wicked fast yet easy to follow. myalleycats.com

(3) The Watercolor Society of Indiana Annual Membership Exhibit: May 10

The Eiteljorg Museum just finished renovating a new community space. The society will be the first to exhibit in it, showing off the paintings of its members at different skill levels. watercolorsocietyofindiana.org

(4) Indy 500 Victory Celebration: May 26

The excitement isn’t over yet. Step out at the JW Marriott where each driver in the field will be honored and awards bestowed. It’ll be a night to remember no matter who this year’s winner turns out to be. indianapolismotorspeedway.com/events

(5) Pet Pride Presented by Elanco: May 31

Riverside Park is the site of arguably the most Instagrammable event of Pride season. Pet lovers can interact with local animal-centric shelters, nonprofits, and businesses. Pups prefer frolicking in the splash pools. indypride.org/event