ADAM LAMBERT DOESN’T remember much about Indianapolis.

“I was really little when we left, when I was only 6 months old,” the Grammy-nominated international superstar says. “Most of what I know about Indianapolis comes from family stories and photos.”

Now, at 44 years of age, Lambert occasionally finds himself listening to those stories and looking through old photos, wondering how different his life might have been had his parents never packed up and moved west.

“It’s impossible to know, but I think environment shapes all of us,” he says. “Growing up in Southern California exposed me to theater, music, diversity, and a creative community that really encouraged me to be myself. Maybe I still would’ve found my way into music eventually, but it probably would’ve looked very different.”

Indeed, it’s Lambert’s differences that have always made him shine so brightly. From his breakthrough as a contestant on American Idol to his impressive music career fueled by the success of singles such as “Whataya Want From Me” and “Ghost Town” to his prowess as an actor on Broadway and beyond, Lambert is a man who has never had a problem standing out.

“I’ve always been drawn to big vocals and theatricality,” he says. “Hopefully, the thread that’s always been there is honesty and a love of performance, but I’ve definitely become more confident making music that doesn’t chase trends and instead reflects what genuinely excites me.”

Of course, few singers have ever found themselves filling one of the biggest shoes in rock history.

“Theater taught me discipline, American Idol taught me resilience, and singing with Queen taught me humility because I’m stepping into something so legendary,” says Lambert. “At the center of all of it, though, I’m still just a kid who loves singing.”

That same sense of authenticity sits at the heart of Lambert’s sixth studio album, ADAM. “This record felt like the right moment to put my own name on the cover because it’s the most honest representation of where I am now,” he explains of the album, set for release July 10, that leans heavily on Lambert’s love for ’90s alternative and electronica. “After all these years and all these different chapters of my career, I wanted to strip everything away and ask, ‘Who am I when you remove the expectations and the labels?’”

And without those guardrails, Lambert seems to shine even brighter. “The production and songwriting have evolved alongside my life,” he says.

It’s this evolution that is perhaps most clearly heard on tracks such as “Under the Rhythm” and “Eat U Alive,” where Lambert embraces darker electronic textures, live instrumentation, and industrial influences.

“I think every record reflects where I am emotionally,” he continues.

An endlessly curious creature, Lambert doesn’t see a life in which he won’t be telling a story or creating a world or connecting with people through music. So, do his roots in Indianapolis really matter if he can’t remember them?

“I think every chapter of your life becomes part of your story,” he says. “My music is really about identity and trying to understand yourself, so where you come from is always in there somewhere. Indianapolis will always be the place where my story began.”