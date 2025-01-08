January 2025 Best Bets

Illustration by Hatsue; photos courtesy (1) Tina Robb; (2) Matt Baker & Olivier Brajon; (3) Live Nation Concerts; (4) Allied Solutions Center; (5) Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

(1) Indy Pride Career Fair—January 16

Looking for new opportunities with companies that value diversity and inclusion? Head to Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Industries represented will include health, tech, education, hospitality, and nonprofit. All welcome.

(2) Cirque du Soleil: Crystal—January 23

At the brand-new Fishers Event Center, experience a Cirque de Soleil first: massive visual projections on ice paired with a soundtrack blending popular and original music.

(3) Elvis Tribute Artist Spectacular—January 24

In honor of The King’s 90th birthday, Shawn Klush, Cody Ray Slaughter, and Ryan Pelton take the stage at the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre. Each artist will channel Elvis at a different stage of his career.

(4) Luminaries: The Music and Lives of African American Classical Composers—January 28

Join saxophonist Trevor Conerly and pianist Andrew Brown at the Palladium as they honor the contributions of African Americans to the world of classical music and share their personal stories.

(5) Beethoven and Dvořák—January 31

The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra welcomes pianist Awadagin Pratt and conductor Joseph Young to showcase Beethoven’s brooding Piano Concerto No. 3 and Dvořák’s exquisite 7th Symphony, respectively, at Hilbert Circle Theatre. indianapolissymphony.org