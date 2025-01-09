Wanted: Written In Stone

INSPIRED BY the art of the ancient Aegean region, in particular Cycladic objects of the Bronze Age, the RH Vase is completely handcrafted. White marble is distressed with a timeworn finish, which, along with the primitive handles, conveys the character of a rare antiquity. The tracery of veining imparts a delicate striped look to this unique treasure. You’ll never find another one exactly the same. $600. RH Indianapolis, 4501 N. Michigan Rd.