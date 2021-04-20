SB Nation’s Caitlin Cooper On Covering The NBA During A Pandemic, And The Pacers’ Future

The end of the COVID-shortened 2020-21 NBA season is roughly a month away, and Caitlin Cooper of the SB Nation Pacers blog Indy Cornrows joins the Monthly Weekly to talk about what the postseason might look like for Indy’s OG pro franchise. Caitlin breaks down the team’s bad injury luck and disappointing on-the-court play, the midseason departure of former IU star Victor Oladipo, and the progress of rookie head coach Nate Bjorkgren, before talking about what it’s been like to cover an NBA season that’s been out of the ordinary, to say the least, and how she developed her keen eye for hoops analysis and knack for expressing it through the written word.

