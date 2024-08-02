AMA: Matt Anderson, Olympian

You’re originally from the Northeast. How have you liked living in the Hoosier state?

I grew up in West Seneca, New York, a suburb of Buffalo. My wife Jackie is from Indianapolis. In trying to find a place of our own to call home, we fell in love with our house in Zionsville—so much so that we got married on our property. I love the area. I’m not there as much as I’d like to be with my professional contract obligations and Team USA training, but I’ve been able to make a few friends through Jackie and our kids.

How did you wind up falling in love with volleyball?

The sport has been in my family. My grandfather played in the senior games, and two of my older sisters played high school, club, and college volleyball. I started to play my freshman year in high school after becoming bored with soccer. The real love of the game followed quickly after that. Being part of a team carried a sense of belonging. The transition to high school can be tough, but with volleyball practice starting early in the fall, I went into high school with built-in friends, some of whom I’m still close with to this day.

Who was your inspiration when you were first starting?

I wasn’t aware of who the best players in the world were when I first started playing. My inspirations then were the older guys on the varsity team at my high school. I wanted to be as confident as they were playing and as cool as they were off the court. That theme was constant as I continued at Penn State and throughout my years on Team USA, always striving to fill the shoes of those who had gone before me.

You seem to have a quiet confidence about your team. Why is that?

A majority of this team has been together and competing together for Team USA since 2013. During those 11 years, we’ve shown that we are able to win in big moments. Our dedication to our pursuit of Olympic gold has never wavered. We have worked hard to refine our systems of play. Every single one of us has fully invested in that process.

At the last summer Olympics in Tokyo, your team didn’t advance beyond pool play [the qualifying competition for the medal round], stunning fans. Were you and your teammates bitter over that unexpected outcome?

It’s hard to translate the feelings about our performance in Tokyo into simple emotions. “Heartbreaking” is a term that comes up often because of the amount of time and effort we individually and collectively put into preparing for those games. It amounted to five years. And we had great performances along the way, so we were slotted in as a favorite. And then not to advance from pool play … it was shock, followed by grief.

How is this team going to grab the gold in Paris?

We’ll do it by leveraging our strength, which is in the way we can adapt our game plans to specific opponents and still stay true to our core system of play. We’ve really worked hard over the past few years, especially to implement new strategies that give us more ways to win by exploiting the weaknesses in other teams.

You are a three-time Olympian, soon to have four under your belt, at age 37. Have you got a fifth in you?

I realize I am very fortunate to have had this long career. Of course, I also understand the finiteness and fragility of being a professional athlete. As I continue to play, my body feels the wear and tear more. But I’m dedicated to putting everything I have, physically and mentally, into the Paris games. Then, with the support of my family, I’ll take it year by year after that. The Los Angeles 2028 games are still far off.

You’re clearly a big family guy. Did you grow up in a close-knit family?

You’re right; my family is everything to me. And yes, I grew up spending every weekend and holiday with aunts, uncles, and cousins. My cousins were my first friends, actually, and they remain a great reminder of who I am deep down inside. My brother and I inadvertently started a holiday tradition by dressing up as Uncle Eddie from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation one Christmas. The next year we wore Batman and Superman jumpsuits. Our dressing up for Christmas eventually expanded into themed New Year’s parties the whole family participated in. I remember a masquerade, a disco- themed party, and a pajama party. I want to give my kids an even better childhood than I had.

You travel 50 weeks out of the year to locations as far away as Korea, Italy, China, and Turkey. Surely that is difficult?

Yes, plain and simple. Jackie is the best thing in my life, providing constant support and love, as well as challenging me to be better for myself and for our family. My children, Jamie and Juno, are my inspiration to be the father that they deserve, the one I know I’m capable of being. But I can only be that father when I’m active in their lives and present. However, I feel setting the examples of dedication, consistency, sacrifice, and grace as I pursue my professional goals is valuable to them as well. Finding the balance between work and home requires consistent attention, but I’m committed to doing it.

Has that ongoing challenge affected your focus on the court at all?

At times it has been very trying. It’s a delicate balance that I fight for daily. Juno and Jamie are still so young, and it’s been difficult to miss their early childhood milestones. Being away from my wife is just as hard, if not worse. I’ve considered retirement a few times since starting a family. But right now, I’m confident in my abilities to be fully invested in our team’s mission to bring home gold from Paris.

Was the struggle to maintain a work- life balance part of the reason you quit volleyball for a time?

I was pushing everything aside for the sake of my volleyball career and the teams I played for. I sacrificed my personal life with everyone dear to me, which only made me a selfish and lonesome person. So I stopped playing to address the major derailment of my relationships with the people I cared about most, my family. I returned to volleyball a few months later, after time in therapy and being more open with my loved ones. Before I took the break, I was sure it would only hurt my abilities on the court. But ironically, it enriched my life so much that it carried over to the court and significantly increased my enjoyment of playing.

During your offseasons, you played for Russian volleyball team Zenit- Kazan. Being a fan favorite, your jersey was hung from the arena rafters in St. Petersburg. What accomplishment is most memorable to you from your time in Russia?

We won 18 gold medals in the seven seasons I was with them, including winning the CEV Champions League Competition [the top men’s volleyball competition for the whole of Europe] for four consecutive years. Zenit- Kazan is one of the best club teams of the past 20-plus years.

How about when it comes to Team USA? Which achievement are you most proud of?

Two come to mind. We played 11 matches in 15 days at the 2015 World Cup to win the title for the United States for the first time in 30 years. That was a big accomplishment. And, of course, taking the bronze home from Rio.

What’s next for Matt Anderson once his competitive days are over? Or have you not thought that far ahead?

I actually have thought about it, although I haven’t allowed myself to fully dive into all the possibilities. I have spent the last 20 years on someone else’s schedule, having my days planned out for me by coaches, trainers, travel agents. It will be foreign to me to have full control of my daily life. All I know for certain right now is that I will take some time to be fully present at home with Jackie and our kids, enjoying the fruits of my hard work, before embarking on anything else.