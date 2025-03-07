Photo Gallery: IU moves past Oregon in opening round of Big Ten Tournament.

Indiana women’s basketball outlasted Oregon on Thursday when they moved on to the quarterfinals behind a 78-62 win.
HOT SHOOTING and depth played key roles in Thursday’s second-round victory for the Indiana Hoosiers (19-12) as they defeated Oregon (19-11), 78-62. 

After losing to the Ducks earlier in the season during conference play, IU exacted revenge in the Big Ten Tournament while shooting 44 percent from three as four Hoosiers scored in double figures. 

Led by 18 points from Yarden Garzon and 17 from Shay Ciezki, IU rode key minutes in the second half from freshman Faith Wiseman who filled in the post while earning a trip to the quarterfinals where they faced overall seed USC.

