Best Restaurants 2026: Freeland’s-Love Handle

Freeland’s

First-time visitors to restaurateur Tom Main’s fine-dining outpost often mistake it—located inside a stately 185-year-old Carmel mansion—for the neighborhood clubhouse. Its bones are so stately and grand, with tall white columns lining its dramatic front porch. Plus, it sits right next to the North End Apartments swimming pool. But once diners step through the door, they discover one of the north side’s most charming dining rooms. The sister restaurant to Tinker Street shares both a James Beard-nominated owner and the same commitment to fresh local ingredients—just with a slightly more buttoned-up approach. Chef Braedon Kellner’s menu changes constantly, but signature dishes include his shrimp and Jimmy Red Corn grits finished with brandied bisque and green tomato chow-chow, his escargot vol au vent, and a beautiful heirloom tomato salad when summer produce is at its best.

875 Freeland Wy., Carmel, 317-316-9875

Late Harvest Kitchen

Late Harvest Kitchen has spent the last 15 years making casual fine dining look easy. During that impressive run, chef-owner Ryan Nelson got us hooked on craveable dishes like fancy Kennebec Fries doused in bone marrow butter and chicken schnitzel with a beurre blanc upgrade. Nelson was an early adopter of both bacon jam and shaved Brussels sprouts salad (served here under a light snow of parmesan and boiled egg grated through a sieve). The menu is a celebration of the kind of solid technique required to butcher a whole salmon or halibut or consistently deliver a masterful potatoes Minneapolis, which is basically a jumbo hash brown cooked in butter. Nelson doesn’t take all of the credit. “A lot of my guys have been with me for more than 10 years,” he says. “It’s not cliche to say that it’s like family, because when you’re together that long, it kind of is.”

8605 River Crossing Blvd., 317-663-8063

Lone Pine

Carmel diners may have taken some time and some menu adjustments to cozy up to Josh Mazanowski’s steakhouse-inspired “dining retreat” in the Carmel City Center, but nearly two years into the Beholder partner’s solo enterprise, and the stylish two-story spot seems like it’s been a part of the local dining scene for years. Verdant starters such as dressed-up roasted carrots and the funky “pizza” mushrooms, as well as excellent house focaccia and a bright “Bloody Mary” wedge salad are still mainstays of smaller offerings. But an evolution that jettisoned brunch and added “the happiest hour in all of Carmel” with a knife-and-fork steak au poivre burger, oysters, and truffle fries means snagging a bar or terrace seat is a little trickier these days. And occasional tasting menus with such ingenious dishes as a tuna belly handroll and Alaskan sablefish with compressed watermelon and gazpacho, as well as top-notch wine pairings, means Lone Pine is becoming a foodie destination of its own right outside of the Marion County dining community.

710 S. Rangeline Rd., Carmel, 317-907-0177

Macizo

It took camera-ready and utterly craveable fusion food, as well as perhaps the warmest front-of-house treatment around, to gain an enthusiastic following from Indy’s foodie community for a restaurant in an out-of-the-way office park on the northwest side. Yet if anyone could do it, Omar and Luz Gonza, the Mexican-Peruvian couple who opened their cheery homage to their homelands’ cuisines in late 2024, were more than up to the challenge. Little did they know that not even two years into business, their takes on hearty pastas, enchiladas, tamales, and tortas on house-made bread would earn them a semifinalist distinction for Best Chef in the Great Lakes region from the James Beard Foundation. Anyone who’s stopped in wouldn’t be surprised. From Omar’s chewy, crusty loaves of house-baked sourdough, to the jars of piquant, smoky salsa macha at the table, to the thick slice of pound cake studded with pears and showered with pistachios that you can’t leave without trying, Macizo charms on all fronts. An open-faced taco norteño with a deeply aromatic pork, potato, and chile stew Omar came up with on a whim is reason enough to make a trip, as are Luz’s knowledge of the food and stories of home, which will let you know how committed the pair is to bringing their personal histories to the table.

6335 Intech Commons Dr., 463-202-2853

Love Handle

If you’ve slept on the loaded biscuits and gravy, pork belly breakfast sandos, and dolled-up cheesecake slices at Chris and Ally Benedyk’s lovably kitschy gourmand’s dive they’ve operated for the last decade in two different locations in Indy, there’s no workday excuse to not stop in now. The dinner menu they’ve recently added on Fridays and Saturdays doesn’t have quite the throwback Spam-and-headcheese appeal of their quirky brunch offerings. However, the spiffed-up ambiance and front-of-house polish that Dominic Senibaldi, who came on as an operating partner in 2025, has brought to the enterprise will have you putting on a clean shirt for your plate of steak frites with chimichurri and horseradish aioli. Other highlights include a bleu cheese iceberg salad on a raft of pork belly that beats any steakhouse wedge and arguably the best fish-and-chips basket in the city. It all goes to show the Benedyks’ willingness to grow and change from that first late-night spot they opened in Milwaukee in 2013 to the more grown-up bistro they’re taking into the future.

877 Massachusetts Ave., 317-384-1102