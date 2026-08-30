Affogato A-Go-Go

Foundry Provisions

Herron-Morton’s popular java spot demonstrates a traditional affogato technique—dousing a 3-ounce scoop of small-batch ice cream with a Tinker Coffee double espresso to achieve hot/cold perfection. The majority of customers go for vanilla. Dark chocolate and amaretto cherry tie for second.

236 E. 16th St., 317-543-7357

Stacco House by Mammamia

A menu mainstay since 2017, this photogenic affogato pours piping hot Caffè Umbria Italian espresso with a beautiful crema over your choice of house-made gelato. We like the milky stracciatella with thin chocolate flakes.

834 W. Main St., Carmel, 317-740-0113

9th Street Bistro

Customers pour their own Lavazza espresso over scoops of gelato and fennel-seed biscotti made in-house by pastry chef Ingrid Pickett. Pro tip: Spike the whole thing with a shot of amaro or coffee liqueur.

56 S. 9th St., Noblesville, 317-774-5065

Mansion Society

This coffee shop housed in the well-preserved lobby area of the historic Central State Mansion assembles a parfait-style affogato befitting its funky-meets-elegant setting. A scoop of vanilla bean ice cream is layered with espresso, Biscoff butter syrup, and a Biscoff cookie.

202 Steeples Blvd., 317-737-2560

Goose the Market

Goose staff pulls shots made from freshly ground Bee Coffee Roasters beans to play nice with Villa Dolce gelato. You can’t go wrong with classic vanilla, hazelnut, or pistachio flavors, but don’t sleep on offbeat choices like cookie butter, apple bourbon vanilla, and Sicilian blood orange sorbetto.

2503 N. Delaware St., 317-924-4944