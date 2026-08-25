Munch Love At The Pit Stop

MIKE SCHOTT, OWNER of The Toy Pit near the corner of 38th Street and College Avenue, decided the empty building across the street could use a little love. Recasting the former vape shop in bright colors and anime decor, he opened The Pit Stop snack shop in May. A Fort Wayne native, Schott started buying and selling collectibles on eBay in 2009, launching his toy showroom in October 2024. “I’ve been to Japan and South Korea, and I’ve always had an interest in the snacks and candy there,” he says. At a cozy 1,000 square feet, The Pit Stop offers a whimsical inventory of international and American candies, savory snacks, cotton candy, shaved ice, flavored popcorn, and sealed mystery packages containing collectible items.

3840 N. College Ave., 317-703-8697