Driven By Design

IF YOU BUILD the condos, they will come. That mantra proved true for Westfield’s Motor District “garage condos.” Except these are not residences designed for convenient living. Instead, they’re swanky homes for exotic car collections. One of the space’s most popular patrons, IndyCar legend Tony Kanaan, houses his impressive racing simulators there and uses it to host events and tours.

He’s in good company. A community where like-minded aficionados can come together to socialize, marvel at one another’s collectibles, talk shop, and admire their own prized possessions, Motor District is the first car-centric dwelling of its kind in Indiana, though the concept is spreading in popularity throughout the country. It is the brainchild of Jay Farmer, a semi-retired real estate developer and full-time car buff who drew inspiration from the AutoMotorPlex in Minnesota. His vision has come to life in the form of a $40 million, 12-acre complex, with building number eight (out of an eventual 13) currently in progress. The site also boasts an event plaza and retail space.

The wheels began turning in Farmer’s head years ago upon completing his own home garage project. Shortly after, his kids moved out. He had no one with whom to enjoy the space or bond over his love of cars. “I thought, This is no fun,” he recalls. He came to realize that this is an all-too-common sentiment among fellow collectors. He set out to create a solution based on three governing principles: community, value, and security. “First, you’re surrounded by people with interesting hobbies and collections. Second, the condos appreciate in value and have a good resale. They’re also easy to build out because everything you need is already there. If you build a large garage on your [own] property, it’s difficult to get the value out of it,” Farmer explains. “And third, you have peace of mind that it’s a secure campus.” The property is gated, with cameras on all the buildings and an app that owners can use to check on the property 24/7.

And the condos? Let’s just say they’re a far cry from your typical dusty garage. No lawn mowers or old Christmas decorations stashed away here. They’re available in a variety of floor plans, accommodating anywhere from two to eight cars, with prices ranging from $250,000 to $650,000. Each unit comes standard with a mezzanine, heated floors, fire suppression system, roughed-in plumbing, 200-amp electrical service, and exterior camera surveillance.

From there, the sky’s the limit for personalizing the space. While some owners choose to keep things simple, others transform their garage into the ultimate hobby haven with upgrades such as kitchen and bar spaces on the mezzanine, full bathrooms, golf simulators, hydraulic lifts, racing simulators, enormous drop-down movie screens, and arcade game collections. The golf simulators are especially popular, according to Farmer. “You can hear them in there playing and whooping and hollering like little kids,” he says.

One may be quick to classify the condos as stereotypical man caves, but that cheapens the concept and misses the mark. While man caves are meant to be quiet, secluded spaces, the garage condos are anything but. Instead, Farmer describes them as “urban cabins” for owners’ families. They’re frequently used for hosting birthday parties, showers, and other special events. One owner built a basketball court in his garage for his teenagers so they could all enjoy the space together.

Farmer describes the owners as a “mix of regular people all the way up to famous drivers. But you check that at the door when you come in, and everybody’s just there to enjoy each other’s company and share their passions.”

Each month, Motor District’s calendar is filled with recurring events, including Hubcaps & Hamburgers, Garage Club, Cars & Coffee, and public open houses. Of course, with May being race month, premium events are planned, such as the Night Before the 500 Dinner Party.

It’s the next best thing to kissing the bricks.