Go Be Spoiled At Victory Rolls And Baked Goods

Get ready to take a step back in time and enjoy some hearty comfort food at Victory Rolls and Baked Goods.

Quirky, fun, and delightfully vintage, Victory Rolls and Baked Goods (702 Main St., Beech Grove, 317-864-0600) serves up made-from-scratch food from a sweeter era. This retro bakery has a homey vibe with its checkered floors and custom tables. The joint is decked out with Art Deco accents and antique fixtures, and the staff is always dressed to impress with fun pin-up hairdos.

You can feed your inner nostalgia with thick cinnamon rolls, decedent pastries, or their classic cream puffs, all inspired from 1940s recipes. This sweet spot also serves lunch daily. Owner Amy Norcross puts it simply: “If we’re gonna make croissants, we might as well put chicken salad on them.” In addition to chicken and tuna salad croissant sandwiches, Victory Rolls and Baked Goods serves up gooey mac and cheese, lasagna, and savory homemade hot pockets. They have a rotating menu, so options never get boring. With so many choices, it’s hard to choose just a few items, so we’re here to help you get started. Here’s what you absolutely need to try:

Victory Rolls — These giant cinnamon rolls are a customer favorite. Norcross says people come in to order them “over and over and over.” This sweet treat has gobs of cinnamon swirled into a flaky crust and is topped with a heap of fluffy Italian butter cream.

Apple Fritter — Rich pastry and thick apple glaze make this dessert a must-have. Take yourself back to a crisp fall day with one of these as Doris Day and Artie Shaw croon from the shop’s vintage radio.

Cherry Cake Doughnut — Tart and sweet, these doughnuts are just the thing to get your day started. What could be better than cherries and a fresh cake doughnut?

Bacon and Cheese Croissant — This saucy dish is Norcross’s favorite menu item. Cheddar cheese is baked into the croissant, and the bacon adds a crunch.

Homemade Pop Tarts — These pockets of fruit are baked from a recipe Norcross got from her grandmother. The dough is made from scratch, and a layer of sweet sugar icing tops these portable pastries.

Cream Puffs — Made with freshly rolled choux pastry and filled generously with French vanilla pastry cream, these irresistible treats will give your self control a run for its money.