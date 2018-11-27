Swoon List: Punch Bowl Social, Turchetti’s Salumeria, And More

Five things we’re craving right now.

The OMFG Gluten-Free Southern Fried Chicken from Punch Bowl Social (120 S. Meridian St., 317-249-8613) is brined with buttermilk and has sturdy, crispy skin.

Julia Spalding

The especially creamy and delectable hummus at Papa Fattoush (15 E. Main St., 317-564-8782), the recently opened counter-service Mediterranean restaurant on Main Street in Carmel.

Terry Kirts

A crock of bubbling-hot French onion soup at Grindstone Public House (101 N. 10th St., Noblesville, 317-774-5740).

Julia Spalding

A garlicky toasted-veggie bowl over red quinoa at Next Door American Eatery (4573 N. College Ave., 317-643-3480).

Julia Spalding

The surprisingly spicy, yet creamy trio of n’duja deviled eggs from Turchetti’s Salumeria (1106 Prospect St., 317-426-3048).

