Exploring Iceland’s Untamed Beauty

– PROMOTIONAL CONTENT –

As I shoveled my driveway and sidewalk this morning, I paused to admire the serene beauty of the snow—a quiet, white blanket transforming everything around me. It struck me that this is what I imagine Iceland to be like, but on an epic scale: a land where fire meets ice, with glaciers, volcanic landscapes, and endless horizons. I’ve always been intrigued by Iceland’s unique blend of elements, and now, with Collette Travel, I’m thrilled to experience it firsthand during a 10-day guided tour. Join me September 12–21 as we bundle up and explore this stunning, otherworldly place together, far from the flatlands of Indiana (and leave your shovel at home). Adventure awaits in Iceland: Land of Fire & Ice.

More Information