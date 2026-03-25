Know Before You Go: Bigger Picture Show At The Schwitzer Gallery

A manner-festo for the fundraiser auctioning reimagined movie posters by area creators on March 27.
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  • Don’t worry about auction chant: It’s a silent auction.
  • Make a wish list from the “look book” at biggerpictureshow.com. Or a gift list.
  • Posters come framed and start at around $200. Budget for a splurge.
  • Posters of blockbusters sell high, as do those by longtime participants James Sholly and Nathan Zarse.
  • Brace for bidding wars on cult classics. (Last year, it was Sunset Boulevard and Spaceballs.)
  • The event gets more popular every year, so expect the Schwitzer Gallery to be packed.
  • Dress accordingly.
  • Come hungry. The food trucks are nearly as big a hit as the art.
  • Can’t make it? Bid online.

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