- Don’t worry about auction chant: It’s a silent auction.
- Make a wish list from the “look book” at biggerpictureshow.com. Or a gift list.
- Posters come framed and start at around $200. Budget for a splurge.
- Posters of blockbusters sell high, as do those by longtime participants James Sholly and Nathan Zarse.
- Brace for bidding wars on cult classics. (Last year, it was Sunset Boulevard and Spaceballs.)
- The event gets more popular every year, so expect the Schwitzer Gallery to be packed.
- Dress accordingly.
- Come hungry. The food trucks are nearly as big a hit as the art.
- Can’t make it? Bid online.
Know Before You Go: Bigger Picture Show At The Schwitzer Gallery
A manner-festo for the fundraiser auctioning reimagined movie posters by area creators on March 27.