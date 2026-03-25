SUPPORTING THE LOCAL economy usually includes a consistent hunt for hidden gems, but Niemann Harvest Market, an Illinois-based grocery store chain that operates a location near 116th Street and Keystone Parkway in Carmel, has become a one-stop shop that prioritizes local creators and makers.

“Our mission is connecting our guests and our associates to farmers, food makers, and the land, and believing that good food should taste great always,” says Myranda Shafer, the store’s events and marketing coordinator.

Shafer joined the company as a barista when the Carmel location opened in 2024. “I created all my own recipes, I set my own pricing, I ran my own sales. I was the one who owned that area and brought it to life in the way I thought was best.”

Niemann’s mission to curate and support local producers shines throughout the store, not only in packaged goods but in the food they cook right in the store via grab-and-go options or at the on-site Farmhouse Restaurant, which updates the menu on a regular basis.

“We just added a salmon burger. One of the cool things about us, too, is [that] instead of outsourcing through a company, they’re handmade in our seafood shop, so we just kind of move things over to highlight different areas and specialties,” says Shafer.

In her current position, Shafer works with local purveyors such as ZeroFKS, Apricot Sun, Angelo’s Italian Market, The Health Club, Family Tyme Creamery, The Timbar, Native Bread, Smoking Goose, and more. “We do an all-you-can-eat Sunday brunch buffet from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and that highlights some of our local partners,” Shafer says of the spread that includes local gems such as Indiana Kitchen bacon, Cornerstone Bread Company French toast, and Fischer Farms’ Canadian bacon and sausages.

She also oversees events like The Big Feed, a biannual gathering of over 80 local partners sharing their stories and goods to sample. Coming in April, the store’s Harvest Hoedown will feature a performance by local rockabilly band The RoundUps and a menu coordinating with the upbeat bluegrass vibes. Smokin’ Saturdays, a weekly backyard barbecue during the summer season, is filled with smoked meats and lemonade shake-ups; and Whiskey and Donuts: A Hard Truth Pairing Experience, where just as the name states, gourmet doughnuts are made that morning specifically to help bring out the underlying flavors from each of Hard Truth Distilling Co.’s whiskeys.

“There’s also live music every Friday, featuring local artists. Every Thursday, we have music bingo and on every other Tuesday, we have trivia night,” mentions Shafer. “We have coordinated specials to go with each of these things. On Fridays, it’s half-off cocktails. To go along with the live music on Thursday’s Music Bingo, we have the $5 margaritas. On Trivia Tuesdays, $4 craft beers.”

The Nook, which is quite literally an enclosed nook within the seating area where the bar is, holds classes such the monthly Frank’s Bread Academy, where attendees learn to bake bread with Frank the Bread Guy. In the past, Shafer hosted a bourbon pairing class called Bourbon and Bites, with a master distiller from Jeptha Creed Bourbon, who answered questions and signed bottles. Paired items came from The Farmhouse, the bakery, and the deli, and specialty items that utilized the bourbon were on offer.

Shafer says this emphasizes how different departments make use of each another’s assets to create great products for customers.

“Our in-house butter is used in The Farmhouse. And making butter, you have to separate the proteins from the milk, and then that is used in the bakery to make our buttermilk biscuits.”

Although Niemann Harvest Market has a large focus on food and drinks made by its local community, the store also spotlights makers of handmade goods. Shafer has created a newer bimonthly series called Art and Artisan to showcase creators with unique items that align with their values. This month, local makers spotlighted were Pup & The Pepper with specialty hot sauces that give back to local animal shelters; Moon Rutherford and his multidisciplinary artwork for healing himself and his community; Kiss of Silk and her plant-based, handcrafted skin and body care and fragrances; Apricot Sun with charcuterie board sauces and Mediterranean seasonings; Bodied by J handmade natural skincare passed down from family recipes; Hanibear Shop with live drawings; Dillman Farm and their jarred honey, sauces, preserves, and more; Good Time Bev’s all-natural, bar-quality cocktails; Rose + Frankie with handmade fun and affordable jewelry; and Tusk and Temperance, a colorful and funky handmade home decor shop.