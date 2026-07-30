(1) Darius Rucker Songs of Summer Tour – August 1

That signature baritone voice and country sound of the Hootie & The Blowfish frontman is heading to Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park. Special guests are folk artist Evan Honer and country artist Austin Williams.

(2) Dear Evan Hansen – August 5–9

The moving story about the challenges of adolescence in the digital age takes the stage in a Summer Stock Stage production at the Schrott Center for the Arts at Butler University. Bring the tissues.

(3) Top Hat – August 6

The Summer Nights Film Series at Newfields is celebrating its golden anniversary. Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers dance to an Irving Berlin score in one of the first films shown at Summer Nights 50 years ago.

(4) Gladys Knight – August 8

We heard it through the grapevine that the Empress of Soul is descending upon the Payne & Mencias Palladium at the Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts for one evening only.

(5) Polkas – Norteñas Fest: August 22

The free Northern Polka Festival at the Indiana State Museum will showcase dances celebrating polka-inspired Mexican corrido, norteño, redova, and Tejano music and include an arts and crafts fair.