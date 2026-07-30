Good Job Creative Reuse



ADDRESS: 201 S. Audubon Rd.

HOURS: Wed noon–4 p.m.; Thurs–Fri noon–8 p.m.; Sat noon–7 p.m.

“I’ve always been a crafter,” says Good Job Creative Reuse owner Elise Davis. “My home basically looks like this,” she laughs, waving over the delightfully jam-packed former home of 1979 Co. It bursts with all manner of donated craft supplies, including yarn, knitting needles, floral wire, fanciful notions, and even clay squirrels waiting to be painted. “Indy needed this,” says Davis. “You could spend a fortune shopping in Michael’s.” Whether motivated to save money, reduce environmental waste, or both, makers who love the thrill of discovery will feel at home.

Ribbonrie

ADDRESS: 98 S. 9th St., Noblesville

HOURS: Fri 11 a.m.–1 p.m.; Sat 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

Carly Glass’ charming corner ribbon boutique, with window displays overflowing with rosy peonies, could be mistaken for a florist. The dreamy aesthetic continues inside. Glass handmakes every piece—her signature style is frayed edges—with materials sourced from family businesses in the U.S. Her “heirloom ribbons” boast a unique, tight weave so they can be reused and even washed. Her shoppers want something special, Glass says. “They know it’s not just the gift but the presentation, that moment when the recipient sees your effort.”

The Proper Stitch

ADDRESS: Carmel City Center, Suite 285, Carmel

HOURS: Tues, Thurs, Fri, Sat 10 a.m.–4 p.m.; Wed noon–8 p.m.; Sun noon–7 p.m.

Founded by Kathleen Dusing and daughters Megan and Lauren, The Proper Stitch brings a modern energy to needlepoint. What began as Megan’s pandemic hobby quickly turned into a family passion—and now, Indiana’s first dedicated shop. Colorful threads, hand-painted canvases, and playful accessories replace the traditional image of dusty floral samplers. Think bag straps, belts, ornaments, key fobs, and chic travel cases from designers like Doolittle Stitchery and Bad Bitch Needlepoint. Guests are welcomed by an aqua curved couch intended for both stitching and socializing.