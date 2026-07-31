The Indianapolis International Airport has begun construction on two new dine-in concessions with local tie-ins. Java House Bistro will offer cold brews alongside a menu curated by chef Steven Oakley of Oakleys Bistro featuring artisan sandwiches and flatbreads, all-day breakfast items, and fuel bowls. Lift Off, a spin-off of Indy’s Daredevil Brewing Co., will serve the brand’s craft beers, burgers, and tavern-style pizza.

On August 24, Flix Brewhouse in Carmel will offer a special screening of Witchy Boots, a documentary by Emmy-winning filmmaker J.S. Phillips that explores both historical and modern women in the craft beer industry. The event, hosted by the Indianapolis chapter of the Pink Boots Society, will include a 6 p.m. happy hour and 8 p.m. Q&A with the filmmakers. 2206 E. 116th St., Carmel

Scoop Shack has moved to a new location inside a former bank branch at East 71st Street and Binford Avenue. Venue perks include a large outdoor area and a space for private parties inside the former bank vault. 5959 E. 71st St.

Protein Bar & Kitchen has opened a location in downtown Indy. 6 W. Washington St.

Colorado-based crispy chicken restaurant Birdcall plans to bring five new restaurants to the Indianapolis area.

Lola’s Table has opened in downtown Bargersville, serving scratch-made Filipino dishes, including a longanisa pork sausage, tortang talong eggplant omelets, and comforting beef tapa bowls. 15 N. Baldwin St., Bargersville