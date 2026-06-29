1) Independence Day Social: July 4



Mingle and explore at the flag bunting–bedecked home of America’s Hoosier president. Take a free first-floor tour and then enjoy patriotic music, crafts, and activities on the grounds of the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site.

(2) Water Lantern Festival: July 11

Gather at Military Park to take in thousands of glowing lanterns drifting along the Central Canal. This popular fest is equal parts art installation, community gathering, and mental escape.

(3) Extreme Home Makeover Opening Night: July 16

Makasha Copeland’s award-winning play is presented by the American Lives Theatre Company at the Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre. The lighthearted production depicts a Latino family’s adventure auditioning for a reality TV show.

(4) Dancing Words Tour— The Greatest Hits: July 18

John Mellencamp comes to the Ruoff Music Center where fans can sing along to his best-loved classics. He’ll also be belting out tracks he hasn’t performed live in 10-plus years, including “R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A.” and “Wild Nights.”

(5) Twilight on the Terrace: July 24

Relax to the smooth jazz and soulful R&B of Rodney Stepp and his ensemble, cocktail in hand, as the sun sets over the upstairs terrace at Hendricks Live! in Plainfield.