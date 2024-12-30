Unspoken Rules: Cheers to New Year’s 5K

A manner-festo for the “resolution race” that starts and ends at Nora’s Big Lug Canteen.
Photo courtesy Anita Rivera

  • Sign up even if you’re a newbie. First-timers like that the route is flat and entirely on the Monon Trail.
  • Enlist a friend or your family. It’s more fun.
  • Ask to have your 2025 resolution printed on the back of the included T-shirt.
  • Customize your bib, too.
  • Arrive at 9 a.m. to get checked in (and use the indoor bathrooms).
  • Go at the pace that is comfortable for you. Lots of walkers participate.
  • Grab a pint of beer and a photo, both free, at Big Lug Canteen afterward.

Show off your accomplishment by wearing your finisher medal around town the next day.

