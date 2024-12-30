Revisit: A New Chapter

Photo courtesy Michael Palmer/Provider

WHEN EVENT company Tinker House took over management of coffee shop Provider in May, the first order of business was to “stay afloat,” owner Brian Willsey says. But Valerie Maldonado, the company’s food and beverage director, says, “Almost immediately, I saw ways we could grow if we just listened to the community.”

Six months in, Maldonado successfully launched a new, made-to-order food menu, serving up dishes like eggy breakfast pizzas and stacked turkey clubs alongside the usual coffee shop treats. True to the spot’s name, Maldonado says they just “asked our customers what they’d want, then figured out how to provide it.” 1101 E. 16th St., 317-550-5685, providerindy.com